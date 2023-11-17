Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Dolby Laboratories has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

NYSE DLB traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,849. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,979 shares of company stock worth $2,816,967. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 84.6% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

