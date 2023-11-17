dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
dormakaba Stock Performance
Shares of DRRKF stock remained flat at $388.56 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.56 and a 200 day moving average of $388.56. dormakaba has a 52-week low of $335.15 and a 52-week high of $388.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of dormakaba from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 420 ($5.16) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.
About dormakaba
dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.
