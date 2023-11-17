Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Update

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 249,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.4 days.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.0922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.36%.
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
