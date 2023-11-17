Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Update

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 249,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRUNF

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock remained flat at $14.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.0922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.36%.

About Dream Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.