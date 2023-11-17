DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTM. TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

DTM stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.24. 388,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

