Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Cut by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,324 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,788,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $90.22. 511,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,985. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

