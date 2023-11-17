Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,600 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 745,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DYNDF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Price Performance

About Dye & Durham

DYNDF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,776. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.