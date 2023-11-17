Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,600 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 745,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on DYNDF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
