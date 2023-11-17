Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 13,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,067. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $15.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 40,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $595,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

