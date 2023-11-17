Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $0.92. Eastside Distilling shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 29,948 shares.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Eastside Distilling from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.71). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 136.37% and a negative return on equity of 16,003.09%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

