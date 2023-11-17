Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,269,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,300,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,074,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 501,032 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after buying an additional 486,988 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,821.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after buying an additional 376,432 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

