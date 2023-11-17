Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Given New $552.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $569.00 to $552.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ELV. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.35. 281,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,093. The stock has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.58 and a 200 day moving average of $453.79. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

