Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $593.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $577.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

