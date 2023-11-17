Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Up 12.3% in October

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 187,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EARN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 31,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,227. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($1.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.95%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.15%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

