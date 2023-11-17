Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Up 12.3% in October

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 187,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EARN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EARN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 31,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,227. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($1.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.95%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.15%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.