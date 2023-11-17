Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 11,896 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April makes up 1.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAPR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,879 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $675.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

