Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $665,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

PayPal Trading Down 0.2 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.72. 5,756,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,169,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

