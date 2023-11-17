Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

