Enjin Coin Market Capitalization Hits $275.83 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $275.83 million and $23.55 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Enjin, a leading blockchain ecosystem developer. It is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets and used to mint ERC-1155 blockchain assets. ENJ tokens provide benefits to creators and users, such as infusing tokens with residual value, ensuring the transparency and scarcity of tokens, and providing instant liquidity for tokens. Enjin Platform is a blockchain PaaS that allows developers to create and manage blockchain games with ease. It was founded in 2009 by Maxim Blagov and Witek Radomski and successfully raised $18.9 million in its 2017 ICO. ERC-1155, the native token standard created by Enjin’s Co-founder & CTO Witek Radomski, has since grown to power over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets.”

