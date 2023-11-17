Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPSN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth $60,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,712. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. Epsilon Energy has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from Epsilon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

