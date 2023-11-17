Equifax’s (EFX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 94.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EFX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.33.

Get Equifax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Equifax Trading Up 2.3 %

EFX traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.00. 378,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $240.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Equifax by 118.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.