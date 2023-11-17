Eskay Mining (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. 84,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 37,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

