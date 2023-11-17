FDx Advisors Inc. Has $31.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $452.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,647. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

