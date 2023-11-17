FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Update

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.39. 405,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.13. FedEx has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at FedEx

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.