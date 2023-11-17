Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.50

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9.48 ($0.12), with a volume of 241292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £42.61 million, a PE ratio of -925.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

