Fetch.ai Hits One Day Trading Volume of $151.20 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $352.29 million and approximately $151.20 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00058620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 811,912,758 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

