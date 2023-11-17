FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Up 12.2% in October

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,900 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 715,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FinVolution Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE FINV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 459,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,776. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $424.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinVolution Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FinVolution Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 100,126 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target for the company.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

