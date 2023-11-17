FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Up 12.2% in October

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,900 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 715,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE FINV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 459,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,776. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $424.16 million during the quarter.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target for the company.
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
