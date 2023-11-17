First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 7,821 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September makes up approximately 0.7% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 93,227 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $531.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

