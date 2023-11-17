First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.63

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.63 and traded as high as $15.22. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 699 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $103.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

