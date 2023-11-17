Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Position Trimmed by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,554 shares during the quarter. Flowers Foods accounts for approximately 11.1% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owned 1.48% of Flowers Foods worth $78,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

FLO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 302,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

