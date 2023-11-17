FMC (NYSE:FMC) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.06. 477,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,644. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of FMC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 25.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

