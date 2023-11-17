Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.71

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and traded as low as $6.70. Fresnillo shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 1,044 shares changing hands.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 525 ($6.45) to GBX 650 ($7.98) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 580 ($7.12) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.25) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.47) to GBX 625 ($7.68) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

