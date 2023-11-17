Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $1.91 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $651.02. 200,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $576.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $659.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $5,665,178. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

