Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $12.05 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.4% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $399.75. The company had a trading volume of 495,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $395.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $374.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

