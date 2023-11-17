Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,892. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.75.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

