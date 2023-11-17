GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.38

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and traded as low as $31.60. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 740,763 shares changing hands.
GENMAB A/S/S Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06.
About GENMAB A/S/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
