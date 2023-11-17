Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Update

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial Price Performance
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,545,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,187 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,686,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,297 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 61.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,431 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genworth Financial
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 ETFs that offer extreme diversification
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.