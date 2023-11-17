Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $320.00

Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 320 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 315 ($3.87), with a volume of 79015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282 ($3.46).

Good Energy Group Stock Up 11.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. The company has a market cap of £53.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 211.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.72.

Good Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Good Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.62%.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

