Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $16.10. 2,261,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,416. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.