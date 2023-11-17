Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $31.01 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $31,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $661,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $172.29. 173,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average of $169.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

