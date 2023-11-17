Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $99.14 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,839 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $99,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth raised its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.50. 1,127,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

