Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,688 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Target worth $55,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,797,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average of $127.73. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.16.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

