Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 281,182 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,687,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 281,182 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.8% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $181,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $103.78. 5,198,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,859,695. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $411.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

