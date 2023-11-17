Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Seagen comprises 1.2% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,512 shares of company stock worth $8,912,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.77. 438,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.12. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

