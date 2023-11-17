Halpern Financial Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Halpern Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,588 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,261,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969,589. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

