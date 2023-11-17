Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Harvest Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,682 shares traded.

Harvest Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 million, a P/E ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

