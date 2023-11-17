Head to Head Review: Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) vs. Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) and Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datatec and Secom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datatec $5.14 billion 0.09 $80.33 million N/A N/A Secom $8.24 billion 1.96 $711.04 million $0.85 20.34

Secom has higher revenue and earnings than Datatec.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datatec N/A N/A N/A Secom 8.96% 7.62% 5.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Datatec and Secom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datatec 0 0 0 0 N/A Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Datatec has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secom has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Datatec pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Secom pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Secom pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Secom beats Datatec on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers. It offers solutions through a network of service providers, systems integrators, and specialty resellers under the Westcon and Comstor brands. The company also provides digital services; and strategic, trusted advisory, modeling, and market intelligence services to the telecoms, media, and technology industries. Datatec Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Sandown, South Africa.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems. The Fire Protection Services segment provides fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, and maintenance services to office buildings, production facilities, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences. The Medical Services segment offers home nursing, pharmaceutical dispensing, home delivery services, health and preventative care services, and personal and outpatient care services; and cloud-based medical reporting services and SECOM LINKus application. This segment also operates the general hospital and residences for seniors; and sells medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. The Insurance Services Segment provides fire insurance, automobile insurance, and cancer treatment insurance services. The Geospatial Information Services segment offers geospatial information services to public-sector entities, such as national and local governments; private sector customers; and overseas government agencies. The BPO and ICT Services segment provides contact centers and back office support services, data center, disaster preparedness, information security, and cloud-based services, as well as SaaS solutions. The Other Services segment offers real estate leasing, construction, and installation services. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

