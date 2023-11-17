Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $27.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. 1,888,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,923,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

