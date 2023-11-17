Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 329 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.11. 1,708,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,101. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

