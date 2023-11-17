Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. decreased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,564,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) makes up approximately 4.4% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $58,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,256,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,326,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 618,813 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $11,040,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,699,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,145,000 after purchasing an additional 440,975 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,931.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

HOMB stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. 234,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,001. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.53 million. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

