Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

