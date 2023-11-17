HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Lessened by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for about 7.6% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $460.91. The company had a trading volume of 117,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,382. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.50 and a 12-month high of $581.40.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,099.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,783 shares of company stock worth $18,694,944 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.14.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

