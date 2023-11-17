IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Down 13.6% in October

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IAC during the third quarter worth about $346,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in IAC by 337.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IAC by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

